BSH recipients can claim funeral expenses up to RM1,000, says deputy finance minister I

Deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Abdul Rahim Bakri says recipients of the Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) aid can get funeral expenses assistance of up to RM1,000. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, July 2 — Recipients of the Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) aid can get funeral expenses assistance of up to RM1,000, said Deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Abdul Rahim Bakri.

He said claims can be made at the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) office.

Abdul Rahim also said BSH recipients are also automatically eligible for the national health insurance scheme, MySalam, which would reduce their medical bills for 45 critical diseases.

“The benefits include RM8,000 which will be paid to those who have been diagnosed by a hospital or certified medical centre for (any of) 45 critical diseases.

“They will also get hospitalisation benefits of RM50 a day for 14 days which will reduce their financial burden in a time of illness,” he said in a statement here today.

Abdul Rahim said BSH recipients in rural and interior areas specifically in Sabah and Sarawak should get information on the various benefits from the Federal Government which would lighten their burdens.

He said there are many residents of these areas who have not received the BSH aid, especially those who do not have bank accounts.

He urged the Finance Ministry to use new methods of delivering the cash aid to residents in these areas, and the Treasury Department and the IRB to organise meet-the-people programmes.

This includes increasing the number of Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) automatic teller machine kiosks and appointing Pos Malaysia Berhad as BSN agents for the benefit of rural folks, he said. ― Bernama