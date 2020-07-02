Anwar wants Putrajaya to say if its alleged interference caused Petronas chief to bail

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says that after nearly four decades with Petronas, Wan Zulkiflee’s resignation ahead of his contract expiry next April invited suspicions. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 ― Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim demanded that the federal government explain if it was interfering in the affairs of Petronas and whether this was the reason for the early departure of its president and chief executive officer, Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin.

The Opposition leader said in a press statement on his social media platforms that after nearly four decades with Petronas, Wan Zulkiflee’s resignation ahead of his contract expiry next April invited suspicions.

“As an enterprise responsible for the management of the nation’s energy, the people are wondering about the real meaning behind the resignation and this must be promptly explained and detailed by Petronas.

“Was there interference by the government? The international credit rating agency, S&P Global, recently revised the outlook on Malaysia and Petronas from stable to negative.

“The rating agency believes that Petronas will remain sensitive to potentially negative government intervention if the sovereign faces financial distress. It also sought clarity on recent issues concerning payments to Sarawak,” said Anwar.

The state oil firm previously denied a report from international wires service Reuters that claimed Wan Zulkiflee’s resignation was closely related to the Sarawak government.

The Port Dickson MP further claimed that the recent instability in Petronas has negatively impacted the national economy and affected sentiment among international investors.

“The Opposition demands swift clarification on this matter.

“Petronas’ failure to resolve these questions will lead to investor distrust that will exacerbate the current situation,” he said.