RMCO: Melaka allows sacrificial worship on Aidiladha, says mufti

The sacrificial worship was only allowed in areas designed, with none allowed in red zone areas. — Picture by Choo Choy May

MELAKA, July 1 — The implementation of the sacrificial worship expected to be held on July 31 under the Recovery Control Order (RMCO) is allowed in the state, said Melaka State Government Mufti Datuk Abdul Halim Tawil.

However, he said the sacrificial worship would only be allowed to be held at designated locations such as the Department of Veterinary Services’ (DVS) slaughterhouses, licensed private ruminant slaughterhouse, as well as DVS-approved mosques, suraus, public and private areas.

He said no sacrificial worship was allowed in the areas designated as the Enforced Movement Control Order (EMCO) or Red Zone.

“The sacrificial worship must be in accordance with the set standard operating procedure (SOP), and the workers are citizens who are healthy and without symptoms, with 10 people to a cow or buffalo and four people to a goat.

“The process of cutting the meat should be done in an open space, not causing congestion and the organisers must ensure that the number of sacrifices is in keeping with the capacity of the appointed staff,” he told a press conference at his office in Bukit Palah here today.

Halim said the distribution of sacrificial meat to participants and the poor must be delivered directly from house to house and there should be no taking of shares at the slaughterhouse.

Meanwhile, 54 premises in the state were granted temporary permits for performing Friday prayers including surau in villages and housing areas, schools, institutions of higher learning and government quarters, after 200 mosques and suraus were granted permission to perform Friday prayers at the beginning of the RMCO. — Bernama