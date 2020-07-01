Penang DAP reiterates no wrongdoing in state’s undersea tunnel project

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow holds up a plan detailing the construction of an RM851 million highway linking Thean Teik Expressway to the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway at Komtar, George Town October 11, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

IPOH, July 1 — Penang DAP today reiterated that the Penang Undersea Tunnel project was carried out via open tender in line with the state government’s CAT principles (Competency, Accountability and Transparency).

The party in a statement said that Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) has acknowledged that open tender procurement is one of the best ways to eradicate corrupt practices.

“Since 2017, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had confirmed that there was no wrongdoing (in the project).

“Furthermore, after further investigations, in November 2018, MACC released a letter to the company involved, Zenith Construction (CZC), to confirm that no abuse of power or corrupt practices took place,” the statement read, citing a report from The Star Online on the matter.

The statement also claimed that pro-Barisan Nasional (BN) blogger Raja Petra Kamaruddin (RPK) posted fake documents with unfounded allegations on the case in March last year.

“MACC has lodged a police report against RPK,” the statement read, also citing another news report from Malaysiakini on the matter.

The statement also pointed out that the party’s secretary-general Lim Guan Eng had won his defamation suit against RPK on the same issue for which RPK was a no-show on February 28.

“The Undersea Tunnel Project is to develop the state of Penang especially the northern Seberang Perai.

“With this project, northern Seberang Perai will be connected to the island like middle Seberang Perai and southern Seberang Perai,” the statement further read.