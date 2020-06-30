DAP CEC supports Ariff and Nga to remain as Dewan Rakyat speaker and deputy

Speaker Datuk Mohammad Ariff Md Yusof speaks at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur in this file picture taken on July 26, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — DAP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) remains firm in their support for beleaguered Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohammad Ariff Md Yusof and Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming from being sacked by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

In a press statement today, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said that the party’s central leadership had met and agreed to back the Amanah party member Ariff and their own colleague Nga.

“CEC supports the Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof and also the Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming to remain in their respective positions,” said Lim.

Last Friday, Muhyiddin had filed a motion to remove the duo who hailed from the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

Pundits noted that Muhyiddin had shown his “political cunning” with their removal as he defended his position from being assailed by numerous parties, including his allies of convenience in Umno and PAS.

He had earlier successfully postponed his party’s former chairman and Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s plan to submit a motion of no confidence against him by holding a one-day meeting without any debates in the Lower House.

The Pagoh MP had used the Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse to allow only the King’s address and disallowed any debate or the filing of any motions during the May 18 sitting.

Meanwhile, Umno warlords in Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) had been baying for snap elections as they believe this is the best time for them to regain lost seats, especially since they will no longer end up in three-corner fights against PAS for the valuable rural Malay votes.

Unlike the Muafakat Nasional (MN) cooperation between Umno and PAS, PN does not have an official charter of cooperation between the component parties of Muhyiddin’s Bersatu, Umno, PAS and Sarawak’s GPS.

Umno leaders such as its deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has publicly pointed out that there is nothing official in their alliance with Bersatu.

Political experts predict that if a snap election occurs, Bersatu will be the worse party hit as it does not have the backing of PH nor PN.

By removing Ariff and Nga, political observers believe that Muhyiddin is quietly flexing his muscle without jeopardising his position.