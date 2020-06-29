MACC seeking four men to assist in corruption investigations

The MACC said in a statement today that the four are Sabana Maraleh, Md Jaharul Islam, Allan Ngok Heng Loon and Ng Peng Chai. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is looking for four men to assist in investigations into three corruption cases.

The MACC said in a statement today that the four are Sabana Maraleh, Md Jaharul Islam, Allan Ngok Heng Loon and Ng Peng Chai.

“Sabana, 43, is a Malaysian citizen whose two last known addresses are at Kampung Sisipan, P/O Box 580, 91308, Semporna, Sabah and Rumah Kediaman Kampung Taman Hatib, Lot 21, P/O Box 254, 91308, Semporna, Sabah. He is being sought by the Special Operation Department.

“Anyone with information on him can call the investigation officer, Assistant Commissioner Mohd Fairul Aswan Salleh at 013-520 8426 / 03-8870 0562 or email to [email protected],” it said.

The same statement added that the Johor MACC, meanwhile, was looking for a Bangladeshi man, Md Jaharul, 32, whose last known address is a squatter house in front of Kemayan City in Johor Baru.

It urged anyone who knows the man to contact investigation officer Assistant Superintendent Rawiah Kunji Mohamad at 012-750 2658/07-231 6067 or email to [email protected]

Meanwhile, the Perak MACC is looking for Ngok, 38, and Ng , 51.

According to the statement, Ngok’s last address is No 87, Taman Singa Baru, 32000, Sitiawan, while Peng’s last address is No 539, Kampung Baru, Kampung Timah, 31800, Tanjong Tualang.

Anyone with information on two men can contact investigation officer Assistant Superintendent Mohd Dhiyauddin Nor Azminuddin at 016-2382390/05-5267000 ext 131 or email to [email protected] — Bernama