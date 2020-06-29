Body of another drowned man found at Teluk Batik

LUMUT, June 29 — After about 20 hours of being reported missing, the body of a man feared to have drowned while bathing with seven friends off Teluk Batik beach yesterday was found today.

Manjung Fire and Rescue Station Operations chief Mohd Azmin Abdul Aziz said the body of R.Vigneis, 22, was found floating at 2.20pm, about one kilometre from where he was reported missing.

“The body of the victim has been handed over to the police for further action. The search and rescue operations ended at 2.48pm,” he said when contacted.

Vigneis was reported missing at 6.10pm yesterday after being swept away by strong waves with his friend S.Emmanuel Raj, 21, who was later found drowned at 6.50pm the same day.

The two victims and six others arrived at Teluk Batik from Ipoh at 2.30pm. — Bernama