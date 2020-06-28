Sarawak DAP backs Shafie as PM candidate, citing track record on religious freedom, ethnic harmony

File picture of Sarawak DAP chief Chong Chieng Jen. Sarawak DAP voiced its support for Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal as the Opposition bloc’s prime minister candidate. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Sarawak DAP has today voiced its support for Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal as the Opposition bloc’s prime minister candidate.

In a statement today, the chapter’s chief Chong Chieng Jen said this is among others due to Shafie’s stand on inter-ethnic harmony and religious freedom, compared to other politicians from Peninsular Malaysia.

“In his two years of governing Sabah, Shafie has shown to be a leader who promotes religious freedom and racial harmony, unlike many of the West Malaysia politicians, especially those from Umno and PAS, who tend to pander toward racism and religion to gain political support,” said Chong.

He added that with Shafie as prime minister, it would be the best chance for West Malaysia to rebuild the harmonious racial and good inter-religious relationship of the past which is still the hallmark of Sabah and Sarawak.

Chong also pointed out that Shafie too contributed efforts to improve the East-West relationship and imbalanced development.

“It has always been the sore point in the hearts of most East Malaysians that we have been neglected over the past half century since the birth of Malaysia.

“These sentiments even led to the secession movement in the two East Malaysian states,” he said.

Chong added that Shafie as prime minister he will also facilitate the plight for more rights for the both the East Malaysia states.

Yesterday, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had confirmed endorsing Shafie as the Opposition’s prime ministerial candidate, after a video clip leak.

The former prime minister clarified that Shafie’s nomination was a collective decision in an informal meeting at the Ruman Tetamu Sabah here two days ago with leaders from DAP, Amanah, and Warisan.