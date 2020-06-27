Umno info chief: Chini by-election will be initial cooperation between PN leaders in preparation for GE15

Barisan Nasional flags are seen along the road ahead of the Chini by-election in Pekan June 23, 2020. ― Bernama pic

PEKAN, June 27 — The Chini state by-election will be the initial cooperation between the leaders of Perikatan Nasional (PN) which could be translated as preparations for the 15th General Election (GE15).

Umno information chief Shahril Sufian Hamdan said the PN government is focusing on important issues such as the well-being and welfare of the people.

“We want to make sure the trend during this by-election is maintained prior to GE15. Chini by-election will be the starting point of cooperation within PN.

“If there are other parties who want to help and support our candidate we will sincerely accept them, as it will provide a good footing for GE15 plans,” he told Bernama after delivering a ceramah (public talk) at Felda Chini 5, near here, last night.

Meanwhile, Pahang Umno information chief Datuk Seri Syed Ibrahim Syed Ahmad said it was not fair for some people to question Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Mohd Sharim Md Zain as not a Pahang-born, because he is the second-generation of a Felda Chini settler.

He said in selecting a leader, it is important to choose someone who is near and understands the local community and Mohd Sharim fulfilled these criteria.

“It does not matter where he comes from, what’s more important is that the person is ready to stand up for local residents. I believe he will not disappoint us if we do not disappoint him by giving victory for BN on July 4,” he said.

The Chini by-election is a three-cornered fight involving Mohd Sharim and independent candidates Tengku Datuk Zainul Hisham Tengku Hussin, 64, and Mohd Shukri Mohd Ramli, 49. — Bernama