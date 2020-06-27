ProLintas carries out ongoing initiatives to combat malaria in KL

Yesterday, the Health Ministry said it suspected the malaria case involving 14 individuals including a local citizen in Ampang, Selangor, was caused by a foreign worker who was infected by the disease in his home country. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Kumpulan Syarikat ProLintas, the concessionaire of Sungai Besi-Ulu Klang Elevated Expressway (SUKE), will carry out ongoing initiatives to curb the spread of malaria.

Referring to the malaria case in Ampang originating from a construction worker, ProLintas said in a statement today that among the initiatives are cleaning workers quarters and construction sites, demolishing temporary quarters and rebuilding more organised quarters to keep the environment clean.

“Others are larviciding and appointing registered pest control operator (PCO) for periodic fogging activities,” according to the statement.

In addition, ProLintas also appoints wardens to control the movement of workers and update the list of workers on the site for monitoring purposes.

Yesterday, the Health Ministry said it suspected the malaria case involving 14 individuals including a local citizen in Ampang, Selangor, was caused by a foreign worker who was infected by the disease in his home country. — Bernama