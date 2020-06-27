Police nab couple allegedly selling ‘cannabis cookies’

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 – A couple which allegedly sold ‘raya cookies’ mixed with liquid believed to be cannabis was arrested by police on Tuesday (June 23).

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said both suspects aged 40 and 41 were arrested at the car park of a condominium in Jalan Pinang here during the 7.45 pm raid.

“Upon inspection of the suspects’ car, we found cannabis weighing 2,775 g and 24 bottles of cookies believed to be mixed with cannabis liquid weighing about 2,500 g.

“We believe that they have been active for the past three months,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Mazlan said following the couple’s arrest, the police raided a house in Alam Budiman, Shah Alam at 2.30 am on Wednesday.

“We found cannabis weighing some 4,111 g, along with cannabis oil weighing about 173 g.

“We also seized several cars, cash, 515 pieces of gold bars and 400 pieces of silver bars, all worth about RM277,834,” he said.

He said the was man placed under remand for seven days, and the woman for four days, beginning Wednesday.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking, which carries the mandatory death sentence. — Bernama