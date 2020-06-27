Muhyiddin visits food processing factory in first trip back to Pagoh constituency since MCO

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (centre) during his visit to De Muara Enterprise in Bukit Gambir June 27, 2020. — Bernama pic

TANGKAK, June 27 — Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today visited De Muara Enterprise, a small and medium industry (SMI) in Bukit Gambir here.

He arrived at 9.20am, accompanied by his wife Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman and Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

Muhyiddin spent about 30 minutes at the factory and he was briefed on the operation of the company which produces cooking pastes for asam pedas and mee bandung by its owner, Mohamad Zain Solihin.

It was the first time the Prime Minister returned to his constituency since the movement control order (MCO) came into force and when interstate travel was allowed.

He is also scheduled to attend several events, among them a meeting with community leaders of the Gambir state constituency, a visit to Tuan Guru Md Yassin Mosque and a meeting with community leaders of Pagoh parliamentary constituency.

Meanwhile, when met by Bernama, Mohamad Zain said the Prime Minister’s visit had given him a huge boost to bring his company to a higher level.

“I was very excited and touched by the concern showed by Muhyiddin for SMI entrepreneurs like me. I will let this encouragement to further expand my company,” he said. — Bernama