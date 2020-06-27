Domestic violence: Wanita MCA provides free legal consultation

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Wanita MCA through the Legal Advisory and Women’s Aid (LAWA) is offering free legal consultation service to help victims of domestic violence.

Its chief Datuk Heng Seai Kie said domestic violence cases showed a worrying trend with significant increase in the number of cases, especially since the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 18.

According to the website of the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development, she said 81 cases of domestic violence were reported from March 18 to 31; 337 cases (April 1 to 30); 420 cases (May 1 to 31) and 92 cases (as of June 1 to 9).

“The legal aid comprises civil and Syariah laws. It is available to all regardless of race, religion or political affiliation,” she told a press conference after launching the ‘Say No To Domestic Violence’ campaign organised by Wanita MCA here today.

Heng said LAWA would also assist victims in applying for an Emergency Protection Order from the Department of Social Welfare and the Interim Protection Order (IPO) from the court as well as providing shelter to the victims.

She also urged victims or witnesses of domestic violence cases to contact LAWA at 03-22033884 or 012-3863884 every Monday to Friday from 8.45am to 5.30pm or the ministry’s Talian Kasih 15999.

LAWA also provides family or marriage counselling services as well as channels social welfare assistance, she added. — Bernama