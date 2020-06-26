Police dismiss claims of inaction on Nigerian woman rape case

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said a complete investigation paper had been sent to the deputy public prosecutor’s office recently for further action. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — The police today dismissed as untrue claims that went viral on social media that no action was taken against those involved in the beating and rape of a Nigerian woman on June 4.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said a complete investigation paper had been sent to the deputy public prosecutor’s office recently for further action.

“The decision has been reached to charge those involved under Section 375 and 377C of the Penal Code for raping and sodomising,” he said after witnessing the handing over of duties of the Commercial CID director in Bukit Aman here.

Commercial CID deputy director Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin took over as Commercial CID acting director from Datuk Seri Mohd Zakaria Ahmad who went on mandatory retirement.

Abdul Hamid said a 44-year-old local man was remanded on Tuesday and police were in the midst of tracking three others involved in the alleged rape of the 30-year-old Nigerian woman at a house in Cheras.

“The investigation process took some time as the victim initially refused to have medical evaluation...but we managed to persuade her and successfully completed the investigation paper,” he said. — Bernama