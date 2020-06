The Finance Ministry announced the increase in a statement today, saying the higher prices were due to changes in refined product prices, in line with current crude oil prices. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — The pump prices of RON95 and RON97 petrol will increase by 10 sen to RM1.69 per litre and RM1.99 per litre respectively from June 27 to July 3.

Diesel will retail at RM1.86 per litre for the same period — up nine sen from RM1.77.

The Finance Ministry announced the increase in a statement today, saying the higher prices were due to changes in refined product prices, in line with current crude oil prices.