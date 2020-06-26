EPF: Full withdrawal at age 55 remains

The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) logo is seen at its headquarters in Jalan Raja Laut January 22, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) says it has taken note of the World Bank’s suggestion to gradually raise the age when members can make a full withdrawal of Accounts One and Two of their EPF retirement savings from 55 to 65.

“The EPF assures members that no such steps on raising the withdrawal age have been discussed with any party at this point in time,” said the fund in a statement.

The fund stressed that it approaches major policies concerning members in a very prudent manner, including conducting in-depth studies and engagement with its members and key stakeholders.

“This is to ensure that members’ well-being is always at the forefront in carrying out the EPF’s mandate,” it added. — Bernama