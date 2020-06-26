Covid-19: Do not be fussy about jobs, says minister

Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said his ministry was committed to ensuring the people, especially those who had lost their jobs, regain employment through various efforts including holding discussions with the private sector. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JASIN, June 26 — The public should not be fussy about jobs and should grab any work that comes along as the world is currently facing economic downturn, said Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

He said his ministry was committed to ensuring the people, especially those who had lost their jobs, regain employment through various efforts including holding discussions with the private sector.

He said graduates of tertiary institutions especially those with study loans such as the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loans were the most affected by the current situation, and they should not be choosy about jobs.

“The industry and private sector in this country has agreed to take in local workers on condition they can work and are committed, and this will reduce the rate of unemployment,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, Saravanan visited the premises of Xinyi Solar (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd in Lipat Kajang here where he observed the new normal practices and standard operating procedure in the work place and employee housing. — Bernama