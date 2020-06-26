Bukit Aman: 1,236 drink-driving arrests since January

Police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias said police has not slowed down efforts to nab drunk drivers, this by conducting daily Op Mabuk operations, with more focus given during weekends as more drink driving cases are reported during that period. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Police made 1,236 drink-driving arrests from Jan 1 to June 15 this year.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias said the tally was from 507 Op Mabuk operations conducted nationwide.

“Of those, 14, 949 individuals underwent inspections compared to 6,426 checks done in the same period last year.

“The increase in inspections clearly shows police efforts to curb the drink-driving menace,” he said in a media conference in Bukit Aman today.

At the same time, Azisman said police has not slowed down efforts to nab drunk drivers, this by conducting daily Op Mabuk operations, with more focus given during weekends as more drink driving cases are reported during that period.

“Police have deemed drink-driving offences as one of our top priorities and those found to be driving under the influence can be charged under Section 45A of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said.

In another development, Azisman said 1,121 arrests were made during Op Samseng Jalanan during the same period (Jan 1-June 15).

“Those nabbed were aged between 18 and 40 and were involved in various offences, including reckless driving,” he said. — Bernama