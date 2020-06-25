Two Japanese Encephalitis cases detected in Penang, says state Health Dept

Destroying of mosquitoes breeding places, larviciding and fogging activities will continue to be conducted in the locality to break the infection chain. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, June 25 ― Two cases of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) infection were reported in Penang, namely in Sungai Bakap locality within the Seberang Perai Selatan district (SPS), according to the statement issued by the State Health Department (JKNPP).

The statement, however, did not provide details on the cases.

Nevertheless, it said all state health facilities are now taking precautionary measures and increasing their level of preparedness in case detection to contain the spread of the viral disease.

“They will quickly report any suspected cases to the District Health Office to enable control activities to be carried out immediately, to contain the spread of the disease.

“The last case of the mosquito-borne viral infection was reported in Penang was in 2018,” the statement said.

He said, starting May 12 this year, the SPS District Health Office staff had also been implementing active case detection programme by making house-to-house visits in the locality and by identifying individuals with JE symptoms such as sudden onset of headache, high fever, neck stiffness, convulsions and muscles weakness and cramps.

Destroying of mosquitoes breeding places, larviciding and fogging activities will continue to be conducted in the locality to break the infection chain.

The department also advised members of the public to give their cooperation to the workers tasked to carry out inspections and fogging in their residential areas and to seek medical treatment immediately if experiencing any JE symptoms.

JE is a type of viral brain infection that can affect both humans and animals. It can be passed on to humans by infected animals through the bite of an infected Culex mosquito. ― Bernama