Muhyiddin: All govt lawmakers must declare assets within three months of swearing-in

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the government will continue its efforts to improve governance and integrity through the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Plan 2019-2023. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — All elected representatives in the government must declare their assets within three months from the date they were sworn-in, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced today.

Muhyiddin who chaired the Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption (JKKMAR) by way of video conferencing earlier today, said the government will continue its efforts to improve governance and integrity through the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Plan 2019-2023.

“This is to ensure that the aim of improving the economy and well-being of the people could be carried out in a transparent and effective manner,” Muhyiddin said in a statement here.

According to Muhyiddin, JKKMAR was also informed of the latest status regarding asset declarations made by elected representatives and administrative personnel as stipulated in the Administrative Personnel Code of Ethics.

Muhyiddin also said it was collectively decided during the meeting that decisions on policy made in past JKKMAR meetings will be continued, including strengthening accountability and integrity of Parliament representatives through asset declaration.

He also said JKKMAR has agreed in principle on the proposal by the Malaysia Productivity Corporation for all ministries and agencies responsible in the issuance of permit and licensing to display their licensing application guideline online for public viewing.

“This is aimed at creating a more transparent mechanism in the permit and licensing management process, improving integrity and avoiding the occurrence of bribery,” he said.

Amongst other, the meeting also agreed in principle for a comprehensive study to be conducted to further improve compliance of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Report and the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission Report.

Lastly, the meeting also agreed in principle with the suggestion proposed by Cyber Security Malaysia for a study to be conducted to obtain empirical evidence on the necessity for a digital anti-corruption policy as well as identifying relevant legal requirements.