Sabah deports 134 illegal immigrants to Indonesia

TAWAU, June 24 — A total of 134 illegal immigrants from Indonesia were deported to their home country today via Tawau Ferry Terminal, said Sabah National Security Council (NSC) director Sharifah Sitti Saleha Habib Yussof.

She said the deportation of illegal immigrants was the 17th organised by Sabah NSC in collaboration with the Immigration Department and other government agencies.

Sharifah Sitti Saleha said the illegal immigrants were deported using passenger ferry services to Tunon Taka Port in Nunukan, Indonesia.

She said that during this year, 3,936 illegal immigrants had been repatriated to their countries of origin, including by air, bringing the total number of deportations for the past 30 years to 595,193 people.

“MKN (NSC) is committed to deporting illegal immigrants in order to fulfil the trust and confidence of the people who do not want to see the country and the state flooded with illegal immigrants,” she said in a statement today. — Bernama