Form Five student in Batu Pahat wades through flood water to school

BATU PAHAT, June 24 — A Form Five student of Kampung Parit Pulai, Parit Sulong here hopes the flood that hit her home since last Saturday, would soon recede, as she has to attend school from today.

Siti Noraini Matsuki of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Penghulu Saat admitted that such a situation has made it difficult for her to go to school as she needs to wade through the floodwater.

The accounting stream student said the flood was her second test after the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination was postponed to March next year due to movement control order (MCO).

“Prior to this, my school session was postponed due to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic which required me to undergo online classes.

“Now, the school sessions resumed today, I need to leave home at 6 am as I have to wade through floodwaters to reach my school,” she told Bernama when met at her house here today.

The third of six siblings said she was the only one among them who need to attend school as she would be sitting for SPM.

“Before this, I stayed at the temporary relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Agama Seri Tiga Serangkai last Saturday before being allowed to go back to my house last night to prepare for school,” she said.

Earlier, the PPS was opened on Saturday following a six-hour non-stop downpour with the water level rising up to a metre.

A check by Bernama found that the floodwater began to recede at 2pm, and 78 victims from 14 families are still housed at the relief centre. — Bernama