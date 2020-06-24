Eager for a swim? Practise social distancing even in waters, says Dr Noor Hisham

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (centre) speaks at a press conference in Putrajaya June 24, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today urged the public to practise social distancing even in the waters as the government recently announced that swimming pools and other recreational water activities in the country may reopen soon.

He said if the authorities and relevant individuals can control the amount of the people entering the swimming pools then it can be allowed.

“The issue is not with the water, but the congestion in the water. If we can control the congestion in the swimming pools, then we can allow the public to use it,” he told a press conference this evening.

“If we look at the swimming pools there is a lot of chlorine content which bring a positive reaction against the Covid-19 virus.

“However, the important thing is to maintain social distancing. If we can do that we can open the swimming pools and even theme parks,” he added.

On Monday, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said swimming pools and other recreational water activities in the country may reopen from July 1, but not water theme parks.

He said these included both public and private pools such as those in hotels, gated residences and condominiums.

“However, there are strict conditions as these premises have to provide an on-site lifeguard or supervisor, to control the number of people and look out for everyone’s safety.

“There can only be a limited number and limit time as well, depending on the capacity and pool size. This is spelled out in the SOPs, and they include other things like chlorine content and social distancing, showers to be taken before and after entering the pool,” he said.

Ismail Sabri also said that swimming activities at beaches, lakes, rivers were also allowed but subject to guidelines.