Ismail Sabri: Local authorities to police private pool operators for SOP compliance

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says operators of private pools must register with relevant authorities to allow for compliance monitoring and other enforcement. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Operators of private pools must register with relevant authorities to allow for compliance monitoring and other enforcement, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob explained today.

Expanding on his announcement yesterday, the senior minister said the Housing and Local Government Ministry as well as the local authorities will be responsible for ensuring that standard operating procedures (SOP) are followed.

“This is applicable to recreational activities in pools, and operators are required to register the opening of their pools with the International Trade and Industry Ministry at NOTIFICATION.MITI.GOV.MY,” he said in a statement.

In his press conference yesterday, the minister announced the reopening of swimming pools and other recreational water activities from July 1 onwards, with the exception of water theme parks.

Among the compulsory conditions include the presence of an on-site lifeguard or supervisor, and a limited number of people using the pool at any one time, depending on its size and capacity.

The water's chlorine content, social distancing, and showers before and after entering the pool are also among the SOPs. Swimming activities at beaches, lakes, rivers were also allowed but subject to guidelines.