Outgoing Senate president asks govt to reinstate reduced powers of Malay Rulers

Outgoing Dewan Negara president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran delivers his speech in Parliament June 22, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Outgoing Dewan Negara president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran today called on the government to reinstate the reduced powers of the Malay monarchs.

Noting the importance of the Malay Rulers, Vigneswaran, whose term ends today after completing two terms as Senate chair, said that the political turbulence which led to instability in the country was only put to rest after the Agong intervened.

“It is my desire as the retired Yang di-Pertua, to call on the government to retract the controversial 1993 amendment which was hotly debated till today. Which in my opinion, contravenes the Federal Constitution, whereby the amendment was made without an agreement from the Malay Rulers Council, and had reduced the powers of the Malay Rulers, and the sovereignty of the royal institution must be returned.

“I stand corrected. We have to reinstate the Malay Rulers’ powers, like it was during the Independence era,” he said in his speech at his farewell luncheon today.

During his previous tenure as the fourth prime minister, which lasted 22 years, then prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had led the then Barisan Nasional (BN) government to table amendments to Article 182 of the Federal Constitution that stripped the monarchs of their legal immunity.

The changes included establishing a special court for sultans who violated the law to be tried by their peers in the Conference of Rulers. The amendments took effect March 30, 1993.

