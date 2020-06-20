Senior minister: 48 nabbed for defying RMCO yesterday

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob attends a press conference in Putrajaya May 29, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — The Compliance Operations Task Force, formed by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), nabbed 48 individuals for violating the Recovery movement control order (RMCO) yesterday.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said of the total, 40 individuals were remanded and eight others issued compounds

“Some of the offences committed against the RMCO directives include reflexology or massage activities (10 persons) and activities that make it difficult to maintain social distancing (38 people),” he said in a statement today.

According to him, 67,004 inspections were carried out by the PDRM task force yesterday to monitor and enforce compliance with standard operating procedure (SOP) under the RMCO.

In addition, he said, 3,744 compliance teams comprising 16,675 personnel carried out surveillance. — Bernama