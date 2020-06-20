Defence minister visits Butterworth air base

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today conducted a working visit to the Royal Malaysian Air Force base in Butterworth. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

BUTTERWORTH, June 20 — Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today conducted a working visit to the Royal Malaysian Air Force base in Butterworth here.

The visit was his first after being appointed to head the Ministry of Defence in March.

Ismail Sabri who is also Senior Minister (Security Cluster) also took the opportunity to deliver his message focusing on the four directions of the ministry.

The four directions of the ministry comprised reinforcing the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) in terms of assets and weaponry, enhancing technology system used by MAF for it to be in line with current technological advancement, as well as empowering the well-being of MAF personnel and veterans’ welfare.

During the three-hour visit, Ismail Sabri who was accompanied by base commander Brig-Gen Shaiful Azuar Ariffin and Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Naina Merican.

The delegation was given a comprehensive briefing on Butterworth Air Base and its operation including infrastructure development planning, constraints and challenges faced by the base.

Ismail Sabri also visited the aircraft static exhibition consisting of a F/A-18D (Hornet), Hawk and EC725 AP helicopter, besides observing the operation of the fighter simulator centre (PSP) which is made up of the Hawk’s Full Mission Simulator (FMS) and Hornet’s Tactical Operational Flight Trainer (TOFT). — Bernama