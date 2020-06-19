Malaysia Airlines extends enhanced economy fare options

Malaysia Airlines Group chief executive officer Captain Izham Ismail said with the world slowly recovering from Covid-19 pandemic and as passengers begin to travel again, Malaysia Airlines seeks to take them to the skies without any worry. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) has extended its enhanced Economy Class flexible fare options across its entire network except for Malaysia to Japan and Japan to Malaysia, Jeddah and Madinah, beginning June 22, 2020.

The unique fare options — Lite, Basic, Flex was previously limited to domestic, Asean and South Asian destinations, offering unparalleled safety, security, flexibility and a completely hassle-free, premium experience based on the needs of each customer.

Malaysia Airlines Group chief executive officer Captain Izham Ismail said with the world slowly recovering from Covid-19 pandemic and as passengers begin to travel again, Malaysia Airlines seeks to take them to the skies without any worry.

“As the first airline in the Asia Pacific region to fully introduce flexible fare options across our network, these fares will allow greater personalisation for our passengers, balancing a simple and intuitive booking experience, alongside unforgettable Malaysian Hospitality on board and on the ground, creating a stress-free and seamless travel experience.

“This reaffirms our commitment to putting our passengers first, especially in these uncertain times where passengers may be apprehensive to travel. With this, we hope to instil a sense of confidence and trust in them to Fly Malaysia once again,” he said in a statement today.

Izham said all passengers get to enjoy the privileges and services of flying Malaysia’s premier full-service carrier across all fares, with cabin baggage up to 7kg, complimentary snacks/meals and beverages as well as access to the specially curated Malaysia Airlines in-flight entertainment system. — Bernama