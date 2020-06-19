Dr Noor Hisham: Tahfiz, madrasah will be allowed to operate with regular Covid-19 tests conducted by MOH

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said as these schools are allowed to resume teaching and learning activities, periodic checks will be conducted by the Health Ministry as precautionary measures against any new Covid-19 infections. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Private tahfiz and madrasah schools will be allowed to operate according to the dates announced by the Education Ministry with monitoring and surveillance for new possible Covid-19 infections conducted by the Health Ministry.

Speaking at his daily press briefing, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said as these schools are allowed to resume teaching and learning activities, periodic checks will be conducted by the Health Ministry as precautionary measures against any new Covid-19 infections.

He explained how tahfiz and madrasah cases had been identified by the ministry within a locality which was either in a school or the madrasah, that also involved targeted groups such as the students, staffs, and teachers, suggesting the situation would be manageable.

“They can open and resume their teaching and learning activities, but the duty of the health ministry is to run checks from time to time as this will be part of monitoring and surveillance efforts from the Health Ministry.

“This is so that we are able to detect new cases, and this action will be ongoing, even if we come out of the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

“If we come out of the recovery movement control order, the surveillance work will continue to be conducted,” he said when asked if religious tahfiz and madrasah schools would be allowed to operate on June 24 along with other public schools, considering how these schools had become sources of Covid-19 infection clusters.