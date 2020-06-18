Kuala Lumpur trader charged with cheating Iraqi of RM300,000 in face mask deal

People wearing face masks are pictured outside Pavilion Kuala Lumpur February 10, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — A trader was charged in the Sessions Court here today with five counts of cheating an Iraqi woman in relation to the sale of face masks worth of RM300,000.

However, Lee Wai Kuen, 29, pleaded not guilty to all the charges which were read out to him before Judge Hasbullah Adam.

He was accused of cheating Asal Ameen Taha by deceiving her to give him RM300,000 for the purchase of the face masks.

He allegedly committed the offence at the Pearl Condominium lobby and Unit A-18-01 Bintang Goldhill, Jalan Tun Razak here between 2.53pm and 11.51pm on March 14.

The charge under Section 420 of the Penal Code provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years with whipping and fine, on conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Annur Atiqah Abd Hadi suggested bail of RM400,000 in one surety for all the five charges, provided the accused surrenders his passport to the court.

Lawyer K.A Ramu, representing the accused, requested for a lower bail, saying his client had cooperated during the investigation.

The court granted him bail at RM35,000 in one surety on all the charges and ordered him to surrender his passport to the court. It set July 23 for case mention. — Bernama