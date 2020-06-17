What message are we sending to young people? Anwar asks after PNB CEO’s exit

People walk past a Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) logo in Kuala Lumpur March 15, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim warned that the recent spate of removals and resignations of people in key state-owned or linked companies does not reflect well on Malaysia.

He said young, committed, corruption-free and world-renowned professionals are being replaced by the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government in favour of MPs who appear to be willing to comply with anyone's needs as long as they get to keep their high-paying jobs.

“What kind of message are we sending to young people when honest, hardworking professional technocrats need to compromise with political leaders, which in the end results in their resignations?

“Either that or you don’t resign and do like what’s happening now. You want a contract? Okay, here you go. Need to tender? No need lah. I need a commission. Well, here you go, as long as my position and post are guaranteed,” said Anwar, explaining how government cronies allegedly conduct their business.

There has been a spate of resignations and replacements in state-owned and linked agencies beginning with Perbadanan Nasional Berhad (PNB), whose CEO Jalil Rasheed resigned after apparent pressure from outsiders to cave into their demands.

Meanwhile, Petronas CEO Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) chairman Dr Narimah Awin and Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) executive chairman Dr Nungsari Ahmad Radhi have left their posts recently as well.

Their departures came after key developments in the country that have seen the PN government make sweeping changes to state-owned or linked firms in an apparent attempt to align them to its new agenda.

Their successors have been for the most part politicians or politically-linked individuals.

“PNB is a Bumiputera company with billions of dollars in investments. We must make sure whoever handles it is not corrupt and wasteful and has the right qualifications.

“As such, Jalil in the end would not compromise on his principles and quit due to pressure from outsiders, which is very disappointing,” said Anwar.

“How many billions of ringgit and shares of Bumiputeras have we lost so far? How many of these Bumiputera companies have poor governance that they are losing money all the time?

“So instead of empowering a young man who is committed to honesty and change, we push him out because he would not compromise with politicians.”

“I don’t have an issue if said MP has expertise in these fields and can do a good job but what we are seeing is these new people replacing the professionals in order to enrich themselves and make sure several MPs have a better standing in society. This is regretful,” added Anwar.

“This will indirectly cause foreign investors to be sceptical about investing in Malaysia if our governance is poor.”