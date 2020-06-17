Report: With only four-MP majority, Muhyiddin eyeing snap polls by March 2021

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is said to cash in on the PN government’s purported success in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, including with its stimulus packages and financial aid. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is reportedly planning for a snap general election likely in the first quarter of next year, Tokyo-based Nikkei Asian Review (NAR) reported today citing anonymous sources close to the prime minister.

NAR reported that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) PM’s trusted aides and ministers are laying the groundwork for the election, to “straighten the messy political scene by seeking a fresh five-year mandate from the people” since he has a very small majority in the Parliament.

“The prime minister also cannot go on governing for the next three years with a thin majority of four MPs in Dewan Rakyat.

“None of the important bills will go through and that would be detrimental for the administration,” one of the sources told the news outlet.

Muhyiddin is said to cash in on the PN government’s purported success in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, including with its stimulus packages and financial aid.

MORE TO COME