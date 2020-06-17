Bersatu membership still up in air? Azmin says applications still pending due process

Senior Minister for Economy and the Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaks to reporters during Miti’s Excellent Award Ceremony, June 17, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has downplayed today the delay by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia to accept membership applications by him and other MPs who followed him to leave PKR.

The former PKR deputy president seemingly confirmed that the applications have yet to be accepted, saying that his new party has its own due process.

“Bersatu is Bersatu. I’m new. There are processes to be followed,” he briefly replied reporters after officiating the the Ministry of International Trade and Industry excellence award ceremony here.

On Monday, it was reported that Azmin and several other MPs aligned with him have submitted an application to register a new political party but is hitting a snag with the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

A source within Azmin’s group was quoted saying that the move is necessary as their applications to join Bersatu have yet to be approved.

Bersatu has yet to publicly comment over the matter.

The RoS is under the purview of the Home Ministry. The home minister is Datuk Hamzah Zainuddin, who was just recently also appointed the secretary-general of Bersatu.

This comes after a list emerged on Saturday of the leaders of a new political party purportedly named Parti Keadilan Negara, suggesting that it is a breakaway from PKR.

In the list, Azmin was named as the de facto leader of the purported party, with Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein as its president.

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, who was named as the purported party’s secretary-general, has rejected the authenticity of the list.