TNB bill: Consumers can lodge complaints with consumer claims tribunal, says deputy minister

The increase in electricity bill has been seriously discussed by the consumers on social media, and many have shared their frustrations with current electricity charges. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

PUTRAJAYA, June 16 — Consumers who are not satisfied with the increase in their electricity bill during the movement control order (MCO) period can file their complaints at the Tribunal for Consumer Claims Malaysia (TTPM).

Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said besides lodging complaints to Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and the Energy Commission, consumers have another alternative to file their case with TTPM for a fee of only RM5.

“The issue of high electricity bill during the MCO has come to our attention. We noticed that many consumers have expressed dissatisfaction,” he told Bernama here today.

He added that the TTPM has received two claims so far, including one on the extraordinary spike of electricity bill, filed on June 5.

“File your case with TTPM for a RM5 fee and it will be judged fairly,” Rosol said.

TTPM was established on November 15, 1999 to serve as an alternative channel for consumers to claim compensation regarding purchase of products or services, and the cases can be resolved within 60 days.

The tribunal also enables the consumers to seek redress not exceeding RM50,000 for the purchase of products and services which are not as advertised. — Bernama