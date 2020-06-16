Quasi-EMCO lifted on Taman Langat Murni, Taman Langat Utama

Armed Forces and police personnel man a roadblock in Taman Langat Murni, Kuala Langat June 4, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — The administrative movement control order (MCO) in Taman Langat Utama and Taman Langat Murni in Bukit Changgang here has ended today.

Kuala Langat Land and District officer, Mohd Jusni Hashim said it was ceased at about 11am.

The Health Ministry (MOH) has completed conducting Covid-19 screening tests on 4,697 residents in both areas, he said in a media conference at the administrative control operation centre here today which was also attended by Kuala Langat police chief Supt Azizan Tukiman.

Mohd Jusni said the results of screening on all residents found the number of positive cases remained at nine with seven locals while a Nepalese and a Thai national were being treated at Sungai Buloh Hospital.

The implementation of administrative MCO was imposed on June 2 on both housing estates when 20 foreign workers of a cleaning company residing there were found positive for Covid-19. — Bernama



