Moratorium worth RM40b granted until June 12 under Prihatin, says economic stimulus implementation coordination unit Laksana

The Economic Stimulus Implementation and Coordination Unit Between National Agencies (Laksana) said the loan deferments were granted since April 1. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — The value of moratorium on repayment of loans to financial institutions under the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) was estimated at RM40 billion until June 12, 2020.

The Economic Stimulus Implementation and Coordination Unit Between National Agencies (Laksana) said the loan deferments were granted since April 1.

It said the amount was part of the RM100 billion granted under the RM250 billion Prihatin package announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to revive the country’s economy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As for the Prihatin Nasional (BPN) cash aid, it said the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) received 191,000 appeals between May 11 and 31.

“Of them, 181,000 have been approved. The total amount of the BPN payments of RM162 million will be paid at the end of June,” Laksana, a unit under the Ministry of Finance, said in a statement.

As for the Special Prihatin Grants to help businesses, RM1.46 billion will be paid to 488,587 approved applicants on May 31.

Meanwhile, it said 35,859 applications were approved following a further review on June 5, for which total payments of RM107.57 million will be made starting June 29, it said, adding that each approved application will receive a RM3,000 grant.

As for the wage subsidy and enhanced wage subsidy programmes, as of June 12, a sum of RM4.08 billion, an increase of RM80 million from the previous week, was approved for 295,265 employers who hired over 2.31 million workers.

Under the EPF's Employer Covid-19 Assistance Programme (e-CAP), Laksana said as of June 12, 7,194 out of 31,400 applications received were approved involving RM47.9 million for employers' EPF contributions, an increase from RM42.9 million last week.

“For the SME Soft Loans Fund run by Bank Negara Malaysia, as of June 12, the applications approved by local banks and accepted by SMEs amounted to RM7.8 billion, benefitting 18,449 SMEs. This amount includes the Special Relief Faciliy Fund and Agrofood Facility,” it said.

Laksana will continue to monitor the implementation of the Prihatin package.

On the progress of the initiatives under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana), Laksana said it will be announced once they have started in stages. — Bernama