MCMC urges former PNB chief Jalil Rasheed to lodge report over digital harassment allegations

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has urged former Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) president and group chief executive Jalil Rasheed to lodge a complaint with the authorities over a series of digital harassments he had allegedly received.

In a worded statement, MCMC said it seriously viewed the allegations made by Jalil, who had claimed to receive harassments from unknown phone numbers on top of hacking attempts made on his LinkedIn social media profile and corporate email accounts.

“Therefore, Jalil is advised to lodge a report to the authorities such as the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and MCMC for further investigations,” MCMC’s corporate communications unit said.

This comes as Focus Malaysia reported earlier that Jalil has told PNB staff in a farewell email that his decision was caused by a series of harassments that made him fear for the safety of his family.

In the email, Jalil said he received hate calls, and his corporate email account and LinkedIn social media profile were hacked.

“In the end, I decided that it would be unfair to my family should matters escalate. We made a big financial and family sacrifice to relocate back to KL from Singapore because I truly wanted to contribute to nation building.

“I’m disappointed this has to come to an abrupt end,” he reportedly wrote.

In a brief statement yesterday, PNB’s board of directors confirmed that it has accepted Jalil’s resignation and subsequently approved an appointment for a successor.

The 38-year-old Jalil became the youngest CEO at PNB following his appointment by the Pakatan Harapan government seven months ago.

In the last few days, there was scrutiny by detractors over his education and working credentials.