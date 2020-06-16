In Perak, OK for those under 12 and over 60 to now eat out, but night markets still a no-go for young kids

Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said children below 13 are still not allowed to visit night markets, which has been allowed to operate in the state. — Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, June 16 — Children under age 12 and others over age 60 can now go out to public places, Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said today.

He added that these two groups deemed at high risk of contracting Covid-19 can also now dine in at restaurants in the state, but advised them to keep their guard up and refrain from eating out if there isn’t a need to do so.

“Based on the information we received from the National Security Council, there is no age limit for people who dine in at restaurants. Parents can bring their children and senior citizens can dine in at restaurants without being compounded.

“Because there is no such allocation under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 that prohibits the two groups from dining in at eateries,” he told a press conference in his office at the State Secretariat Building here.

Ahmad Faizal said the public should understand how the coronavirus spreads so they can take preventive measures against infection.

“If we know how to take care of ourselves from being infected by the virus, such as by wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and practising good hygiene, then we could do a lot of things,” he said.

However, he said children below 13 are still not allowed to visit night markets, which has been allowed to operate in the state.

He added that the state is also restricting the number of people allowed at night markets to two persons from each family.

He said all night market patrons must also not be classified as patient under surveillance (PUS), patient under investigation (PUI) or currently undergoing quarantine.

The state government is now in discussion with all local authorities on whether to extend the operation of night markets which are currently allowed to open only from 4pm to 7pm.