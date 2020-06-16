Chairman Mahdzir Khalid gets RM1m as monthly allowance? Not that high, says TNB

Tenaga Nasional Berhad chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid speaks during a press conference in Shah Alam June 2, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) today allegations that its chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid receives a monthly allowance of RM1 million.

It said the amount was far lower than claimed on social media and reflects the chairman’s responsibility in leading a public-listed company with over nine million customers and has assets totalling RM60 billion, without disclosing the actual figure.

“As a company listed on Bursa Malaysia, the emolument received by the TNB board of directors is stated in the Annual Report that is published every year.

“The public is advised to not disseminate untruthful claims over the allowance and to always ensure the veracity of the information before circulating it,” the energy company’s corporate communications said in a statement.

The allegations surfaced several days ago and claimed that the high electricity charges among consumers during the movement control order (MCO) period is to pay Mahdzir’s high monthly allowance, rumoured to be RM1 million.

TNB warned that it may take legal action against those who continue to spread false and unverified claims, as it was an unlawful act.

Mahdzir has since responded to the social media claims of his high monthly allowance, calling them “naughty”.

“The actual allowance received is much lower. It is enough for me to say that it is too low (sic) than what is being claimed,” he posted on Facebook yesterday.