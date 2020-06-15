Warisan’s Mohammadin says rumours of him defecting to Perikatan not true

Datuk Mohammadin Ketapi denied rumours he will be defecting to Perikatan Nasional. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Parti Warisan Sabah’s Datuk Mohammadin Ketapi has denied that he will be defecting to Perikatan Nasional (PN).

According to Malaysiakini, the Lahad Datu MP reiterated that talks of his defection were untrue.

“If it’s a rumour then it is surely untrue.

“Rumours come from every direction which cannot be determined,” he was quoted as saying.

Last week, Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal claimed former foreign minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman contacted Mohammadin three times, allegedly to try to entice the latter to join the PN federal government.

Shafie also claimed that the PN was embarking on a “grand plan” to topple the Sabah state government and will be trying to sway elected representatives over to their side by the use of enticement with positions and money, as well as intimidation tactics.

However, Anifah downplayed his attempts to court Mohamaddin, stating that Mohamaddin was only seeking advice from an old friend.

Anifah had said that he was just giving his opinion that working with the federal government of the day is the only way to work on getting back state rights.