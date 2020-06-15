My30 passes record 10,000 subscribers on day one

The My30 initiative offers an unlimited travel pass of RM30 for 30 days for users of the Light Rail Transit (LRT), Mass Rail Transit (MRT), KL Monorail and Rapid KL stage buses in the Klang Valley for all Malaysians from today until the end of this year. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — The My30 unlimited travel pass for all public transport services introduced by Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) has, until noon today, recorded 10,000 subscriptions on its first day, said Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Abdul Hadi Amran.

He said that apart from the encouraging response, most of the users today also provided positive feedback regarding the pass.

“The My30 package, to temporarily replace the My50 and My100 unlimited travel passes, is valid for six months from June 15 to December 31. My30 is for Malaysians only using the MyKad and MyTentera with Touch ‘n Go card function,” he said on Bernama TV’s programme Malaysia Petang Ini (MPI) today.

The My30 initiative offers an unlimited travel pass of RM30 for 30 days for users of the Light Rail Transit (LRT), Mass Rail Transit (MRT), KL Monorail and Rapid KL stage buses in the Klang Valley for all Malaysians from today until the end of this year.

Abdul Hadi said that first-time users would need to register and activate their passes at the counter before using them.

“For first-time users, they will have to pay RM35 for the My30 pass because it (RM35) is the minimum amount for the pass. This is only for the first time and not for renewal. The RM5 is needed to active the pass function.

“The My30 will be activated the moment it touches the entrance gate at every station. Its renewal can be done seven days before or after its expiry date.

“It (My30) will not affect the existing Touch ‘n Go in your identity card because the code used is different. Counters at the stations can whether your MyKad has Touch ‘n Go facilities or not,” he said.

He said that after December 31, Prasarana would review the My30 pass to see whether or not to continue with its usage.

“Those who subscribe for the pass on December 31 will not be refunded but they can use the pass for another 30 days until the end of January 2021,” he said. — Bernama