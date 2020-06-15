Body of second missing fisherman found in Sarawak

SIBU, June 15 — The body of the second fisherman who went missing after his boat capsized on Saturday at the Tanjung Melubak estuary, in Belawai, about 107 kilometres from here, was found earlier today.

A spokesman from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department’s operation centre said the body of Elfika Ahmad, 29, was found floating in Sungai Bako Tanjung Jerijih, about five kilometres from the scene at about 8.30am before being handed over to police for further action.

“The body was identified by the victim’s brother and the search operation terminated at about 10am,” he said via WhatsApp application.

Yesterday, the body of another fisherman, Ibrahim Abang Resdi, 52, who went fishing with Elfika, was found at a beach area about a kilometre from the capsized boat at 6.44am.

The two were among 22 fishermen in 11 boats which capsized after being hit by strong waves at about 7.30pm yesterday. Fortunately, other fishermen in other boats survived the ordeal. — Bernama