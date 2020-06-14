Traffic and enforcement service counters to open daily at all state police headquarters from tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — All Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) counters will be opened daily beginning tomorrow, to enable the public to check and pay summonses as well as obtain supporting documents related to accidents.

According to Bukit Aman JSPT, the counters will operate on Monday to Thursday from 9am to 2pm at the Perlis, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Melaka, Pahang, Sabah, Sarawak and the Federal Territories (Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan) Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK).

On Friday, the counters will be opened from 9am to 12 noon at all the contingents.

“In Kedah, Johor, Kelantan and Terengganu the counters will operate daily on Sunday to Thursday from 9am to 2pm,” Bukit Aman JSPT said in a statement.

JSPT also urged the people to adhere to the new norms by adopting all standard operating procedures (SOPs) and maintaining personal hygiene when at the counters.

“Body temperature checks will be conducted and those seeking services at the counters are urged to wear a face mask,” it added. — Bernama