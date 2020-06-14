Socso: PenjanaKerjaya hiring incentives only available for registered contributors

The PenjanaKerjaya hiring incentive scheme from the Penjana economic recovery plan will only be extended for the employment of workers with a valid Socso account. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — The PenjanaKerjaya hiring incentive scheme from the Penjana economic recovery plan will only be extended for the employment of workers with a valid Social Security Organisation (Socso) account, the agency said today.

In a statement, Socso urged all employers who are about to hire potential employees to register them with Socso in order to be eligible for the incentives after the first month’s contributions.

All graduates and school leavers were advised to register their profile on Socso’s Myfuturejobs (www.myfuturejobs.gov.my) portal.

“Employers looking for candidates to fill vacancies in their companies may start registering their

profile on 15 June 2020 via penjanakerjaya.perkeso.gov.my. Upon hiring the employees under this programme, employers are required to register these employees with Sosco for their statutory Sosco contribution obligations.

“From 1 July 2020, employers may select the name of the hired employees via penjanakerjaya.perkeso.gov.my for approval.

“Approved hiring incentives will be disbursed in the subsequent month after Socos contributions are paid, together with the mobility allowances for eligible employees, which are paid to the employees via their employers,” said Datuk Seri Azman Aziz Mohammaed, CEO of Socso.

“Employers are required to apply for each newly hired employee only once, where the subsequent payments (for six months) will be done automatically.”

On June 5, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin unveiled Penjana, themed Building the Economy Together, comprising 40 initiatives worth RM35 billion, aimed at empowering the people, boosting businesses and stimulating the economy, of which RM10 billion is a direct fiscal injection.

Among the Socso-related initiatives are the employee recruitment incentive and training aid programme, social protection and training for gig economy workers, and flexible work arrangement incentives.

On June 8, Socso approved 293,033 applications under the Wage Subsidy Programme (PSU) involving an allocation of RM4.03 billion.

The applications, which involved 2.2 million workers, were mostly from employers in the micro industries and small and medium enterprises.

Muhyiddin also said the government is allocating RM2 billion for training and upskilling of youths and the unemployed to help them stay relevant as the country recovers from the pandemic.

With this incentive scheme, the government wishes to encourage employers to hire, with some 300,000 people estimated to benefit from this programme.

“From 1 July 2020, employers may choose from the list of approved courses via penjanakerjaya.perkeso.gov.my for their newly hired employees, if required, for the purpose of reskilling and upskilling of the employees,” Azman continued in the statement.

“The training under this programme is implemented in collaboration with the Human Resource Development Fund,” he added.

“Moving forward, Socso is exploring collaboration opportunities with various private employment services agencies to increase employment prospects for jobseekers and the unemployed.”

For further details on PenjanaKerjaya, please refer to FAQ published on Perkeso official

website. You can also contact hotline no: 03-8091 5300 (Monday to Sunday) or email to [email protected]