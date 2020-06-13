Warisan denies rumours it is leaving Pakatan, says sec-gen

A Pakatan Harapan flag is seen along Jalan Sg Chua ahead of the Balakong by-election August 23, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, June 13 — Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) has denied rumours it is leaving its ally Pakatan Harapan (PH) which went viral in a statement on social media since yesterday.

Its secretary general, Datuk Loretto Padua said the statement was issued by certain irresponsible quarters which were keen to see the co-operation in PH Plus being broken up.

For the record, Loretta said Warisan had never been in the PH coalition since before the 14th General Elections.

‘’Nevertheless, the stand of Warisan is consistent to co-operate with PH until now it is called PH Plus,’’ he said in a statement here, tonight.

As such, Warisan urged its supporters not to be duped by the fake news, he said. — Bernama