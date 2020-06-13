RM18m reservoir to solve water problem at Felda Chini, says Pahang MB

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail answers reporters’ questions at Wisma Sri Pahang in Kuantan December 27, 2019. — Bernama pic

PEKAN, June 13 — The water supply problem at Felda Chini here, that has dragged on for several years during droughts, is expected to be over with the construction of an RM18 million off river storage (ORS) reservoir at the intake point of the Mentiga River.

Mentri Besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the project, which is expected to start in September, would take about a year to complete with the tender process being implemented by the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) this month.

“Felda through FIC Integrated Property Management Sdn Bhd will undertake this project, which, when ready, will help provide long-term solutions to the water problem facing Chini’s 33,000 residents.

“The pool will also be expanded from its original planned water holding capacity of 11 days to 22 days considering the average drought period of 22 to 24 days,” he told a press conference after visiting the project site here today.

Also present were Felda chairman Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh, Pekan Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and Pahang State Secretary Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak.

Wan Rosdy said, in addition to being a water catchment pool, the ORS would also serve as a pre-treatment for water to ensure residents in Felda Chini, Paloh Hinai, Kampung Mambang, Gumum and Padang Rumbia had better water quality.

“Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP) has also undertaken construction of ‘gabion and sheet pile’ at the water intake to trap and raise water levels besides receiving supply distribution assistance from nearby plants,” he said. — Bernama