Lawyer confirms Dr Mahathir, disputed Bersatu MPs filing for injunction to keep status quo

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — The lawyer for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has confirmed the Langkawi MP along with five other people have applied for an interim injunction to maintain the status quo while waiting for their main legal action against their termination from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Malaysiakini reported Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla as saying the interlocutory application will be heard by the High Court in Kuala Lumpur next Thursday (June 18), adding the application seeks certain injunction prayers to maintain the status quo of all parties and Bersatu until disposal of trial, among others.

“Yesterday our firm also filed a notice of application seeking several interim injunction orders, which we believe should be expedited before the hearing of the writ of summons action (main suit) is disposed of at the court,” he was quoted as saying.

The lawyer said the court today fixed the application hearing to 4.30pm on June 18, and will also serve copies of the application to the defendants sometime early next week. Haniff added his firm itself served the cause papers for the main legal action on all the defendants today, with the main suit’s case management fixed on July 9.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Dr Mahathir, whose status as Bersatu chairman is being disputed, filed the legal action with the other five against party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin and three other defendants.

The plaintiffs include former Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, former Bersatu Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, former Bersatu Supreme Council members Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah and Maszlee Malik, as well as former Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya. The party itself is listed as the seventh plaintiff in the legal action.

Muhyiddin’s fellow defendants in the action include incumbent party secretary-general and Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, Registrar of Societies director-general Masyati Abang Ibrahim, and the party’s organising secretary Captain (Rtd) Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya.