Jawi to offer optional online pre-marriage course beginning July 1

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Brides and grooms-to-be in the Federal Territories have been given the option to either attend pre-marriage course physically or via online beginning July 1, following the implementation of the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) director Mohd Ajib Ismail said the decision on the online pre-marriage course was made in accordance with the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOP) during the RMCO period which include social distancing and avoiding mass gathering.

He said this will replace the online comprehension test which is ongoing till june 30.

“We are afraid that organisers might incur losses due to lack of participants following the one-metre social distancing rules.

“Normally, there will be 80 participants per course, but due to the RMCO implementation, the number might drop to only 30 people,” he told reporters, here, today.

Earlier, Mohd Ajib attended the handing over of 4,000 food packs worth RM85,000 to the Jawi food bank programme from bread manufacturer Gardenia Bakeries Sdn Bhd.

The food packs will be distributed to asnaf (tithe recipients) and those from the B40 group.

Meanwhile Mohd Ajib said 52 out of the 284 mosques and Friday suraus located in green zone areas around Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya started holding congregational Friday and obligatory prayers today.

“List of the mosques and Friday suraus will be updated every Wednesday,” he said adding that the public can check the list at Jawi’s official website and social media sites. — Bernama