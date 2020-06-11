Trio nabbed for graft over RM90m advertisement contract with govt agency

The entrance of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya is pictured on November 19, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Three company directors were arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for alleged corruption in the acquisition of an advertisement contract worth over RM90 million managed by a government agency in 2019.

According to MACC sources, all of them, aged between 31 and 48, were detained yesterday at the MACC headquarters.

“The MACC has also identified the officers of the agency involved and is expected to make several arrests of individuals believed to have abetted with the three company directors.

“The company was believed to have submitted false information and documents when entering the tender process for the contract,” he told Bernama here today.

He said the company was also believed to be unqualified and have failed the technical and financial assessment required to enter the tender process.

“The case is being investigated under Section 17 (a) and Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009,” he added.

Meanwhile, MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya, when contacted, confirmed the arrest. — Bernama