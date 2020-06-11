SOP on Aidiladha sacrificial ritual to be announced soon, says minister

Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the SOP for the Aidiladha celebration was still being improved, including getting the views of the National Fatwa Council. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — The standard operating procedure (SOP) for the Aidiladha celebration, including the sacrificial ritual, during the Recovery movement control order (RMCO) will be announced soon, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri.

He said the SOP was still being improved, including getting the views of the National Fatwa Council.

“Insya-Allah, in a week or two, we can table the finalised SOP for the Aidiladha celebration and sacrificial ritual during the RMCO period to the cabinet,” he told a media conference at the Technology Park Malaysia today.

Earlier, Zulkifli attended a briefing and demonstration on cattle slaughter using a mobile slaughter cage, an innovation by Yayasan Inovasi Malaysia. Also present was Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

On the use of the mobile slaughter case, Zulkifli said he would discuss the matter with the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) for it to be implemented in the Federal Territory as a pilot project.

The mobile slaughter cage, invented in 2013, has been used at several mosques and found to facilitate the process of slaughtering livestock such as cow, faster, easier and is less labour-intensive. — Bernama